Police: Suspect seriously hurt in crash after allegedly fleeing officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man who tried to elude police capture failed when he ran a red light, crashed into a vehicle, and suffered serious injuries early Tuesday morning.

The incident began at 12:25 a.m. when KCMO police officer tried stop the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu at East 82nd Street and Troost Avenue for a traffic violation, according to a police department news release.

The driver of the Malibu drove north at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped chasing the car near E. 76th Street and Troost Avenue.

The Malibu driver ran a red light at E. 75th Street and slammed into a Jeep Cherokee.

Police said the adult driver and juvenile passenger in the Jeep Cherokee suffered non life-threatening injures and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fleeing driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear if any criminal charges would be filed.

