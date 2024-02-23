Man in custody after attempting to break into elementary school wearing only underwear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff’s deputies say a man is in custody after a crime spree while wearing only his underwear.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Missouri City School in Missouri City, on reports that a man wearing only underwear had broken through the glass and breached the first set of entry doors.

The school was placed on lockdown while deputies responded. After the man realized he wouldn’t be able to fully enter the school, witnesses told deputies he walked down the street and may have tried to break into a house.

Deputies approached the suspect but the suspect allegedly fought back, punching one of the deputies.

A spokesperson said deputies used a Taser on the man, though it did not have any effect.

The man, who may have bee under the influence and was otherwise not armed, was eventually taken into custody.

