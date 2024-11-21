Man in wheelchair hit and killed Wednesday night trying to cross U.S. 49 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a car late Wednesday in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the accident happened as the man tried to cross east to west on U.S. 49 Highway near the Red Bridge Road exit.

A silver Chevrolet Cruze going south on the highway merged toward the right shoulder to yield to a fire truck going down the road with its lights and sirens on.

The driver of the car did not see the man in his wheelchair and struck him, police said.

The victim died a short time later at a hospital.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was not injured, police said.

This was the 84th traffic death in 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

