Man indicted for allegedly bringing 8 pounds of fentanyl on bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A San Diego, California, man has been indicted for allegedly bringing nearly eight pounds of fentanyl onto a bus that was traveling through Kansas City, Missouri.

Jonatan Gutierrez, 28, was charged with possessing the drug with the intent to distribute it on Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A police dog alerted to possible drugs in the checked bags of the bus while in KCMO on Oct. 7, according to an affidavit. The dog then alerted agents to a bag that allegedly belonged to Gutierrez.

Officers searched the bag and allegedly found three bundles of of fentanyl. The officers also allegedly found marijuana.

"The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence," the release said.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .