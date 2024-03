KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was injured in a shooting at a Sutherlands on Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

About 6:10 p.m., officers with the Raytown Police Department responded to reports of someone armed with a gun inside the store.

When they arrived, officers located the man suffering from gun shot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and was stable.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

No word on what led to the violence.

