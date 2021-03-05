Man injured in shooting Thursday evening in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Thursday night in Raytown left one man injured.

Raytown police officers were dispatched shortly before 6:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the area of East 81 Street and Elm Avenue, according to a release from the Raytown Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the man who had been shot in the 9400 bock of East 81st Terrace, approximately one block from the reported shooting location.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital, but police didn't release any information about his condition.

No suspects were located and the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—

