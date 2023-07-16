Man inside residence in standoff with police on Van Brunt Boulevard, woman, children got out safely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before 4 p.m. on July 15, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Van Brunt on a domestic violence disturbance call.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman outside the residence who said she was inside with a man when a disturbance occurred, and he had threatened her with a gun.

The woman and her children were able to exit the residence safely, per a spokesperson with KCPD.

While the woman and her children exited the residence, the man also exited and ran inside a neighboring residence.

The man refused to exit the residence as officers made contact, and he was believed to be armed.

Officers deescalated and surrounded the residence to protect surrounding residents of the area. Additional resources, including trained negotiators, have been called to the scene in an effort to end the situation peacefully.

Negotiation efforts are still underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

