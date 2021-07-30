Man killed by stray bullet in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stray bullet struck and killed an innocent man standing in a yard of a house during car-to-car gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jose Fuentes, 33, of KCMO, was shot on July 21 near East 17th Street and Belmont Avenue.

He died Thursday at a hospital.

Court documents revealed two groups of people were involved in an ongoing dispute.

The two groups sped through the east Kansas City neighborhood before and after Fuentes was shot.

Detectives arrested Amanda Hendren, 33 and Kenneth Wilkinson, 23.

Both are charged in Jackson County Court on one count of shooting from a motor vehicle, one count of assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .