NewsKansas City Public Safety

Man killed in early Friday shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 19, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting on Prospect Avenue.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said officers were requested just before 4:30 a.m. to the 5400 block of Prospect on a shooting call.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Investigators identified several witnesses and interviews are ongoing.

No suspect information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated.


