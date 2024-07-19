Man killed in early Friday shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting on Prospect Avenue.
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said officers were requested just before 4:30 a.m. to the 5400 block of Prospect on a shooting call.
Officers arrived to find the man suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Investigators identified several witnesses and interviews are ongoing.
No suspect information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
—