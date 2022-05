KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed in a Friday afternoon homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the city’s third homicide in a five hour stretch .

Police told KSHB 41 they were called out around 1 p.m. to an area around 37th Street and Wayne Avenue.

When they arrived, they located the man suffering from injuries from a gunshot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

