Man killed in high-speed crash, fire Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Wednesday morning in a high-speed, fiery crash on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the driver of a silver Buick LeSabre was speeding south about 10:15 a.m. on the highway near Meyer Boulevard.

The car ran off the road, into a grassy median just south of Meyer Boulevard before it slammed into a tree.

The car caught fire and flames destroyed the vehicle, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police said the wreck forced all lanes of traffic on southbound U.S. 71 Highway to close for about three hours.

This was the 84th fatal crash in KCMO in 2023.

There had been 78 fatal crashes in KCMO at the same time last year.

