Man killed in late night homicide in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide in the Northland.

Police were called to the 4000 block of North Bennington on a reported shooting just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at an apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say he died at the hospital just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say no one is in custody.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

