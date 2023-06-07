Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man killed in Lawrence shooting over weekend identified; police ask for tips in case

Lawrence Police Department car
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawrence Police Department Facebook
Lawrence Police Department car
Lawrence Police Department car
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:24:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Lawrence.

The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. Saturday near West 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue.

Police didn't find a victim at the scene, but later discovered he was taken to an area hospital and died.

He was identified Wednesday as 20-year-old Cameron Renner of Topeka, Kansas.

Police said there were several other people inside of the vehicle Renner was in.

Based on information gathered in the investigation, police believe more people have information on the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 785.843.TIPS.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app