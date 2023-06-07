Man killed in Lawrence shooting over weekend identified; police ask for tips in case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Lawrence.

The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. Saturday near West 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue.

Police didn't find a victim at the scene, but later discovered he was taken to an area hospital and died.

He was identified Wednesday as 20-year-old Cameron Renner of Topeka, Kansas.

Police said there were several other people inside of the vehicle Renner was in.

Based on information gathered in the investigation, police believe more people have information on the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 785.843.TIPS.

