Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-635 near 38th Street

Posted at 5:07 AM, Mar 05, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Turney, Missouri, man died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-635 near 38th Street Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Calder Allman, 41, was riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on I-635 northbound just south of 38th Street when he went off the roadway and into the shoulder. Allman was then knocked off the motorcycle by a metal piece attached to the wall.

He was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 6 p.m.

He was wearing a helmet and protective eye gear.

