Man killed in overnight homicide near NE 79th and North Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 7900 block of North Park.

Police say they were called out to investigate a reported prowler around 1:30 a.m.

It was updated to a shooting call while they were on the way.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot inside the home.

He died on the scene.

Police say their initial investigation revealed that the incident started with an argument.

Police say a person of interest, an adult man, was taken into custody at the scene.

Currently, detectives are not speaking to any additional persons of interest.

