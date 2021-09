KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed in a shooting Friday night near Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road.

According to the Kansas City, Police Department, officer received calls for shots fired and a shooting in that area around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot. He died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit, at (816)-234-5043, or the Tips Hotline, at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).