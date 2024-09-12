Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 4000 block of Norton Avenue.

Police say they were called to the area about 11:45 p.m. on the sound of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man on the porch of a nearby home who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

An adult woman was also shot.

She has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody and they are working on identifying a person of interest.

