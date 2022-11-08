Watch Now
Man made millions selling meth in Kansas City, now faces 15 years in federal prison

Posted at 8:54 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 21:54:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal court jury Monday found the boss of a drug dealing, violent criminal organization guilty of crimes that mean at least 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of participating in a money-laundering conspiracy one count of possessing firearms in relation to a drug-trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition

The crimes occurred in Kansas City, St. Louis, St. Joseph and Springfield in Missouri.

In addition, Sparks must pay more than $4 million dollars he and his group allegedly earned while selling large amounts of methamphetamine, the news release states.

Thirty-one co-defendants have pleaded guilty in the case.

No sentencing date has been set for Sparks.

