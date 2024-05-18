Man pleads guilty in 2021 deadly fentanyl case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Benjamin Mims, 36, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful distribution of fentanyl in the death of a man nearly three years ago.

Police found an 18-year-old man unresponsive on August 28, 2021, in a house in the 3300 block of Westridge Court, according to the Douglas County District's Attorney's Office.

"Fentanyl is deadly,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez stated in a news release Friday. “My office and law enforcement will continue to work to remove these death dealers from our community and raise public awareness about fentanyl.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m., June 26, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Mims could be sentenced to between 55 and 247 months in prison for the voluntary manslaughter conviction and between 14 and 51 months for his unlawful distribution of fentanyl conviction, according to the news release from the district attorney's office.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.