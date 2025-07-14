Man pleads guilty in 2022 drug overdose death of Gardner teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Monday in Johnson County District Court to selling pills that led to the drug overdose death of a Gardner teenager.

Hugo Guzman Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

Guzman sold $60 worth of pills to Wesley Howard in a car in the parking lot of an Overland Park pizza restaurant.

The pills contained fentanyl and led to the death of Howard in February 2022.

Guzman had denied to police he sold the pills to Howard. He told police he sold pills to another person in the car in the restaurant parking lot.

Overland Park police also made two "controlled buys" from Guzman, and tests revealed those pills also contained fentanyl.

Guzman is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 12.

