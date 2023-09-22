Man pleads guilty in child sex crimes case in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Sept. 20 in Johnson County District Court to sex crimes involving a child.

Jacob Ruthrauff, 26, of Mission, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to a court document.

The plea agreement states Ruthrauff will serve 60 months and must register as a sex offender

The crimes occurred between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2020.

Overland Park police investigated the case.

Ruthrauff is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

