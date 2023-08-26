Man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that killed his wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Easton, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Friday in Leavenworth County, Kan., court in a drunk driving crash that killed his wife.

Gregory A. Zule, 59, entered guilty pleas to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

The crash happened July 15, 2023, in Leavenworth County as Zule drove a UTV with his wife as the passenger.

Zule told Leavenworth County sheriff's deputies he swerved to miss a deer and that caused his UTV to roll, the news release states.

The crash killed his wife.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Whether driving a UTV, a pickup truck, or a golf cart, DUI crashes can happen.”

Sentencing for Zule is set for October 6.



—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.