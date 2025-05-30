Man pleads guilty in May 2023 shooting death of 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man pleaded guilty Friday to the ambush murder of an innocent 6-year-old boy playing outside a Kansas City, Kansas, house in May 2023.

Lakevis Sloan, 22, entered his plea in Wyandotte County District.

Sloan stated in his written plea agreement that "I will plead Guilty as charged to the counts in the original Information charging Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Endangering a Child."

The plea filed by Sloan included a line that stated, "The Parties retain the rights to argue at sentencing for a prison sentence between 15 and 26 years."

Sloan could face just over 56 years in prison, along with a fine of $700,000, according to the plea agreement.

Sloan and a second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, were arrested May 18 as the two got off a bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The unintended victim in the ambush was Sir'Antonio Brown, who attended West Park Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Brown and a cousin were playing outside about 6:15 p.m. on May 4, 2023, when masked gunmen opened fire.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said multiple gunmen fired at least 37 rounds during the shooting.

Police said the gunmen's intended victim was a 22-year-old relative of the boy.

Sir's great aunt and kindergarten teacher, Amanda Mynatt, recognized the heartfelt moments of a child’s innocence in between immense grief.

Mynatt spoke with former KSHB 41 Anchor/Reporter Dia Wall just days after the murder.

“It’s painful, I would joke he’s my 'school son,'" Mynatt said. "He’s definitely asked when sometimes you could get something from the prize box, and he’d be like, ‘Can I get fruit snacks instead?’ He loved some snacks. He was so charismatic, he never sat still, he would be doing cartwheels across the carpet, and everyone loved him.”

