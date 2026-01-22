Man pleads guilty in October 2024 bank robbery in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for robbing a bank with a firearm in 2024.

The U. S. District Attorney said Richie E. Manley, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting bank robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On Oct. 3, 2024, Manley entered the First Federal Bank in North Kansas City, pulled out a handgun and demanded the teller to "give me your money."

While pointing the gun at tellers, Manley told them to give him "hundreds."

The tellers provided an estimated $2,155 and Manley took the money and fled.

Manley faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to life in prison without parole.

A sentencing date has not yet been provided.

