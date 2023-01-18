Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of woman in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the June 2019 shooting death of a woman in a Jackson County house on the day his trial was scheduled to start.

Dana C. Jones, 58, pleaded guilty in Jackson County Court to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Kimberly Alcorn.

In his plea deal with prosecutors, Jones received a 20-year prison sentence on the murder charge and five years for each of the other charges.

The sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent on a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. on June 26, 2019, in a house in the 13000 block of South Harris Road.

Jones tried to flee the murder scene in a car but crashed into a tree, according to a court document.

He pushed on the car's accelerator peddle, but it was unable to move after the crash.

Deputies arrested a naked Jones at the crash site, according to a court document.

A man who lived in the house told sheriff's department investigators that Jones got into an argument with Alcorn in a bedroom.

The man told investigators he went upstairs with his pit bulldog to check on Jones and Alcorn.

He said he yelled, "What's going on?'' but did not get an answer, so he ordered his dog to "sick him," the court document states.

Gunshots from the bedroom quickly followed and the man ran out of the house.

According to the court document, the deputies found the dog dead from gunshot wounds and Alcorn dead on a bed in the room.

In addition, investigators found a second dog dead in the bedroom from a gunshot wound.

