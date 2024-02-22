Man pleads guilty to aggravated battery for biting a baby at least twice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery for biting a baby at least twice.

Benjamin Frederick Douglas Oaks, 23, told a Leavenworth Police Department detective that he bit the baby several times, once while she was crying and another time when used his teeth to hold one of the baby's arms when changing a diaper, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

The baby was less that a year old when the abuse occurred.

“I don’t have words I can use to discuss this unfathomable crime," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson stated in the news release. "I will say this office will never tolerate the abuse of our youth. We are thankful for the medical staff, social workers, mandatory reporters, and law enforcement for their vigilant effort to protect our children.”

A social worker at an area hospital called the Leavenworth Police Department in June 2023 and told them she found bruising on the baby's body consistent with human bite marks, the news release states.

Oaks is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.

