Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing in November 2021 in Northland apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted during a plea hearing Wednesday that he stabbed a man to death in 2021 in a Gladstone apartment.

Noah Cole, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of Matthew Stauch.

Gladstone firefighters were sent about 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, to a reported fire in the London Tower Apartments, according to a court document.

Firefighters found Stauch dead, facedown in the bathroom of his apartment at 2503 N.E. 63rd Place.

An autopsy later revealed Stauch suffered about 40 stab wounds.

Police arrested Cole on Nov. 30, 2021, at a house in the 6000 block of St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A search of the house revealed a guitar that belonged to Stauch and several other items.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on May 10.

—