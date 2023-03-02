Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing in November 2021 in Northland apartment

Prison Bars
Scripps National
Prison Bars
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 23:04:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted during a plea hearing Wednesday that he stabbed a man to death in 2021 in a Gladstone apartment.

Noah Cole, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of Matthew Stauch.

Gladstone firefighters were sent about 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, to a reported fire in the London Tower Apartments, according to a court document.

Firefighters found Stauch dead, facedown in the bathroom of his apartment at 2503 N.E. 63rd Place.

An autopsy later revealed Stauch suffered about 40 stab wounds.

Police arrested Cole on Nov. 30, 2021, at a house in the 6000 block of St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A search of the house revealed a guitar that belonged to Stauch and several other items.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on May 10.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.