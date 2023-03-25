Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in deadly 2019 traffic crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday in a 2019 traffic crash where his car ran off a highway and landed on a truck below, killing the woman driving that car.

Eric Segovia, 40, of Kansas City, Kansas, entered the plea in Johnson County District Court.

Segovia also pleaded guilty to failure to stop at an accident of a known death.

He was sentenced to 154 months in prison

The fatal crash happened March 1, 2019, about 11 a.m. on College Boulevard under U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.

Segovia was driving north on U.S. 69 Highway when his car ran off the road and onto the median that separates the north and southbound lanes of the highway, police said after the crash.

His car landed on a truck driven by Jesse Kalal that was going east on College Boulevard.

Kalal, 20, died at the crash scene.

Segovia's car flipped and he ran from the wreck.

Police quickly found Segovia at a hotel and arrested him, police said.

