Man pleads guilty to shooting that killed woman at Airbnb rental home in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a shooting that killed a woman at an Overland Park Airbnb rental home in March 2022.

Anthony Duane Smith, 46, was charged in the death of Sharell Holloman. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened on March 20, 2022, in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace.

About 20 people were partying at the home when the shooting unfolded early that morning.

Police officers responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. and found a chaotic scene.

Smith allegedly told a woman who was at the party that the shooting was an accident.

He'll be sentenced on May 15.

—