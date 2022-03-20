Overland Park Police Department investigating Sunday morning fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting.

The department responded around 6 a.m. to the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace.

Dispatched on reference of a shooting, the victim had been taken by family members to a local hospital before officers arrived.

Identified as Cheryl Holloman of Wichita, Kansas, the victim died of her injuries at the hospital.

Police say a person of interest has been detained and is in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact OPPD at 913-344-8742 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .