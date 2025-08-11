Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2025 shooting death in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the March 2025 shooting death of a man in Olathe.

Armando Guerrero shot Landen Roggenkamp, 21, several times about 10 p.m. on March 29 in the 1400 block of East Mart-Way Circle.

Roggenkamp died a short time later at a hospital.

Police arrested Guerrero shortly after the shooting.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 25.

