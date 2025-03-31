Olathe man held on $1M bond for voluntary manslaughter Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Olathe man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the Saturday shooting death of 21-year-old Landen Roggenkamp.

Armando J. Guerrero was charged Monday afternoon. He was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center late Saturday night. He remained there as of Monday afternoon on a $1 million bond.

Guerrero's set to appear before a judge for the first time Tuesday, April 1.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. Saturday on a request for police in the 1400 block of E. Mart-Way Circle.

When officers arrived, they found Roggenkamp suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Police took Guerrero into custody shortly after the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.