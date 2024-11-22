Watch Now
Man pleads no contest in connection to deadly shooting at McDonald's in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to charges related to a deadly shooting at a McDonald's in Lenexa in January.

Dmariea Avance was previously charged in the death of Markese D. Gleghorn, who was 21 when he was killed.

On the day of the killing, police responded to the McDonald's on reports of an armed disturbance and located Gleghorn shot inside of van.

Court documents revealed the pair had agreed to meet up so Gleghorn could buy $600 worth of marijuana from Avance.

Avance allegedly told his father he'd shot Gleghorn in self-defense.

He pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge on Thursday.

He'll be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2025.


