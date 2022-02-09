Man pleads no contest in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 26-year-old Darvon Thomas of Leavenworth pleaded no contest to murder in the second degree in the shooting death of 12-year-old Brian Henderson, Jr., according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Henderson died last April after a weapon was fired during an alleged gun transaction at Kare Pharmacy at 2500 south 4th St. in Leavenworth.

Police determined a suspect in the parking lot fired shots at a black Volkswagen.

Thomas was allegedly driving a vehicle at the time of the death, and according to Thompson, was not the person who fired the weapon.

“A person knowingly assisting in a crime is just as responsible as the person perpetrating the crime. They need to be held accountable,” Thompson said.

Thompson said there are other charges pending against adolescents in the incident.

Thomas' sentencing is set for March 9 at 3 p.m.

