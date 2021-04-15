12-year-old boy murdered in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Leavenworth Wednesday evening.

According to the Leavenworth Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the KARE Pharmacy located at 2500 S. 4th St.

Officers determined several shots were fired at a black Volkswagon Jetta by a suspect in the parking lot, but that vehicle left the area. The suspects left the area in a white Dodge Charger.

One shot did hit a red four-door sedan traveling north on 4th Street that was being driven by a woman with her 6-month-old daughter as a passenger. Police did not report any injuries in that vehicle.

Kansas City, Missouri, police then contacted the Leavenworth police saying that a black Volkswagon Jetta arrived at Children's Mercy Hospital with a 12-year-old shooting victim who was then pronounced deceased.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of South 12th Street in Leavenworth and took three suspects into custody. Those three suspects were a 25-year-old from Leavenworth and a 17-year-old and 15-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers are still unsure what led up to the shooting.

No names of those involved have been released.

