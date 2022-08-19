Man pleads no contest to trying to burn down Leavenworth bar where he had just been fired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man fired from his job at a Leavenworth bar pleaded no contest Friday to an arson charge for trying to burn down his former workplace.

Troy Grimm worked at the Towne Pub but was let go the morning of March 22, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Police found Grimm at his home, along with materials to make the Molotov cocktails used to try to start a fire.

However, it was a rainy night, and the fire did not cause any damage, according to the news release.

“We were lucky [there was] no serious physical harm or property damage," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in the news release. "We’re grateful for the work of law enforcement.”

Grimm is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28.

