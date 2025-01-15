Man recently released from prison accused of 1st murder of 2025 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who spent more than a decade in prison faces murder and other charges in Kansas City, Missouri's first homicide of 2025.

Jerome Davis is accused of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and five other criminal charges.

Davis allegedly shot and killed Calvin Bushnell, 40, during a New Year's Eve party at a residence in the 3100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police went to the house, where they found Bushnell dead and another man wounded.

A court document states people at the party spent the night drinking and taking drugs. They also went outside the house at midnight and fired gunshots into the air.

Celebrants went outside several other times to fire their guns into the air.

Detectives and crime scene investigators found 165 spent shell casings of various calibers outside the house.

A witness told police Davis loaded his 9mm handgun at about 2:40 a.m. while sitting on a couch in the living room with other partygoers around.

Davis stood up and shot Bushnell and the second victim and ran out of the house.

One witness later told police there was no argument or any other incident that would provoke Davis to shoot Bushnell and the second victim.

Davis was convicted of second-degree robbery and armed criminal action in June 2005 in Jackson County Court.

