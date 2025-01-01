Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City records the first homicide of the new year before 3 a.m.

3100 Elmwood Avenue
Steve Silvestri | KSHB
3100 Elmwood Avenue
3100 Elmwood Avenue
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City recorded the first homicide of the new year before 3 a.m.

Just after 2:45 officers were called to the 3100 block of Elmwood on a reported shooting.

When they arrived they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded and declared him deceased.

Another adult male was also located, and he was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there were several people gathered at a home prior to the shots being fired.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone