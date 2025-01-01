Kansas City records the first homicide of the new year before 3 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City recorded the first homicide of the new year before 3 a.m.

Just after 2:45 officers were called to the 3100 block of Elmwood on a reported shooting.

When they arrived they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded and declared him deceased.

Another adult male was also located, and he was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there were several people gathered at a home prior to the shots being fired.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

