Man recorded himself on Instagram damaging headstone of KCMO murder victim, prosecutor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man known to Kansas City, Missouri, police because of frequent encounters with officers is charged with harassment and property damage after allegedly kicking over and shooting the headstone of a murder victim.

JoSean Lee, 20, also faces a charge of knowingly disturb/destroy/remove/vandalize/damage a marked or unmarked burial site.

Lee and a juvenile went to a cemetery and were seen and heard on an Instagram post yelling, "This is for what y'all did to Mir's grave," and kicking over the gravestone, according to court papers.

A detective viewed the video on Jan. 15, 2025, after it was posted on the juvenile's account.

Lee also poured an unknown liquid on the gravestone and then fired a gunshot that damaged the gravestone, according to a court document.

He also tried, but failed, to light the liquid on fire on the gravestone.

The damage to the gravestone was so extensive it will need to be replaced.

The cost of replacing the gravestone and reinstalling it at the cemetery is estimated at $7,500 to $7,800, according to the court document.

