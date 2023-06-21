Man residing in Kansas City illegally sentenced to life in federal prison for bi-state kidnapping, murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mexican citizen who was residing in Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to life in federal prison for a kidnapping that resulted in the death of the victim, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Juan D. Osorio, 30, was sentenced on June 20, and will serve life without parole for the kidnapping and murder of Cristian Escutia in an attempt to rob the victim of money.

Osorio and Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez, 28, were found guilty on Dec. 16, 2022, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. Trial evidence showed the two transported Escutia across state lines from Missouri to Kansas, then fatally shot him on April 3, 2017.

The kidnapping was captured by a video surveillance system from a residence that was nearby from where the incident began.

Osorio and Bravo-Lopez lured the victim out by initially arranging a marijuana buy worth $300. On April 3, 2017, they met Escutia outside his home, where they held him at gunpoint and forced him into a car.

They drove Escutia to the 200 block of Donovan Road in Kansas City, Kansas, and shot him three times after forcing him out of the car. Escutia was left to die on the side of the road.

Osorio, who was residing in the United States illegally, had an Action Arms Uzi .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol in his possession when he was arrested four days later after the incident. He has also been found guilty of possessing a firearm as an illegal immigrant, according to the DOJ.

Bravo-Lopez was additionally found guilty of illegally reentering the United States after being deported in 2016, per the release.

Bravo-Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26, 2023.

