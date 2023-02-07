Man sentenced after sushi station employees stop him from robbing Independence buffet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison after he failed at robbing an Independence buffet last year.

On Feb. 21, 2022, Bryan C. Byers walked into the Lucky Buffet located at 2931 S. Noland Road with what appeared to be a handgun, according to court documents.

Byers approached two employees working at the restaurant's sushi station and pointed the gun at them.

He told them they had five seconds to give him cash from the register and threatened to kill them if they didn't comply.

The employees opened the register and Byers began taking cash from it.

An employee later grabbed Byers' gun and began fighting with him, even throwing plates of food at him and hitting him with a chair.

Byers was restrained until police arrived.

Investigators later discovered the upper portion of the gun was an actual Glock, but the lower portion was an airsoft pistol that could not be fired.

He was charged with one count of robbery and pleaded guilty on July 13, 2022.

On Tuesday, Byers was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison.

—