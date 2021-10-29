Man sentenced for crash that killed Wichita radio host Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. — A man was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for causing a crash that killed longtime Wichita radio personality Don Hall.

Ray Watkins, 44, was found guilty last month of involuntary manslaughter.

Police said Watkins ran a red light and crashed into Hall's car on April 29, 2020. Hall, 70 died at the scene.

Prosecutors at Watkins' trial said his blood alcohol content was more than two times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Hall worked in Wichita radio for more than 45 years. He was also the arena announcer for Wichita State University basketball.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .