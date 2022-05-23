Man sentenced for killing his father, a former Wyandotte County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced Monday for shooting and killing his father , who was a a deputy for the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office.

Zachary Arnold, was sentenced to 32 months in prison followed by two years of probation for killing former Capt. Chris Arnold.

The incident happened in 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the 2800 block of North 76th Street.

Capt. Arnold was in his home at the time of the incident.

Zachary Arnold previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

