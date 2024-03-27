Man sentenced in 2022 shooting death in Leavenworth apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth County judge sentenced a man Wednesday to just over nine years in prison for a 2022 shooting death.

Ryan Cheatham, 34, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was convicted by a jury in February of voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm, according to news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

“As a prosecutor, I am committed to using every available tool to ensure justice for our victims," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson stated in a news release. "This was a senseless and troubling crime; we hope the family of the victim can further heal."

The fatal shooting happened on May 18, 2022, in an apartment in Leavenworth.

Cheatham and Warren Simon, Jr., also known as "Sugar Bear," were inside the apartment when Cheatham picked up Simon's gun and pointed it at someone, according to the news release.

Simon objected to Cheatham's handling of the gun and was fatally shot.



Cheatham told police after his arrest, the night of the shooting, he shot Simon in self-defense, per the news release.

