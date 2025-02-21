Man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for 2023 traffic crash that killed 9-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced Thursday in Johnson County Court to 136 months in prison for a 2023 hit-and-run traffic crash that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Matthew Jacobo, 26, pleaded guilty in November 2024 to reckless second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, as Jacobo was driving west on Johnson Drive in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

His vehicle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into a black Honda Accord.

Nolan Davidson was a passenger in the Honda and was killed in the crash.

Provided Nolan Davidson died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Dec. 1.

Nolan's father, Aaron Davidson, the driver of the Honda, told police the truck struck his car at a high rate of speed, according to a court document.

Shawnee police officers found Jacobo after he ran away from the accident scene.

