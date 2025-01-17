Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2022 shooting in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for a 2022 shooting in Lee's Summit.

Jeremy D. Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty in 2024 to unlawful use of a weapon in the August 15, 2022, shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy, according to a court document.

The victim was shot in the back. He suffered broken ribs and had his spleen removed.

Brown told police a girl asked him to get his firearms to scare people she had problems with, the court document states.

They went to Brown's house in Kansas City, Missouri, got a gun, and drove back to Lee's Summit, according to the court document.

Brown said they found a Ford Escape with the victim and other teens inside.

Brown told police that he leaned out a side window and fired up to eight shots at the vehicle with the teens inside.

One of the gunshots went through the front passenger seat and hit the victim.

Brown told police he didn't mean to hurt anyone, but only to scare them.

