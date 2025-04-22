Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for strangulation murder of woman in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to 23 years in prison for the strangulation murder of a woman in 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darion Hall, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Stivers.

Stivers' mother found her body at about 9:15 p.m. on March 14, 2023, outside a house in the 4300 block of East 7th Street.

Hall told detectives in an interview at a police patrol station that he had been drinking "quite a bit" the day of the murder and couldn't remember anything about the date, according to a court document.

A test on blood found on a hoodie Hall was wearing matched the blood of Stivers.

