KCMO man accused of strangling woman went on violent crime spree before killing, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of strangling a woman last week in Kansas City, Missouri, allegedly went on a violent crime spree before committing the killing, according to court documents.

Darion Hall, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Stivers. The killing happened last week in the 4300 block of east 7th Street.

On that night, officers located Stivers dead in front of a home in the area at around 9:15 p.m.

According to court documents, police spoke to a witness near the scene of the crime who identified Hall through a picture.

Officers also showed the witness a picture from surveillance video from a Walgreen's where an attempted robbery occurred.

The witness told officers that picture also resembled Hall.

Detectives gathered evidence, including surveillance video, to figure out Hall had gone on the crime spree before he allegedly killed Stivers.

Court documents revealed a relative of Hall's reported their truck stolen at around 6:40 p.m. that day. The truck was later found near the house where Hall lived.

About an hour later, surveillance video captured Hall assaulting a victim at a nearby Phillips 66.

In the video, Hall is seen walking into the store and confronting a customer at 7:43 p.m.

Hall is captured reaching into the victims' pocket before punching them and later chasing them out of the store and across the street.

About six minutes Hall is seen walking into a nearby Walgreens and going behind the counter.

Hall shoved an employee, before punching the screen of the cash register in attempt to get money.

He later jumped over the counter and left the store after failing to take money from the register.

At 9:28 p.m, Hall was arrested a few blocks from where the killing occurred.

The clothes Hall was seen wearing on surveillance video matched what he was wearing when police arrested him.

DNA testing on his clothes also matched the blood of Stivers.

Hall is also charged with one count of tampering with a vehicle and attempted stealing.

