Man sentenced to 24 years in murder of mother of 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Judge sentenced a man to 24 years in prison Wednesday for the shooting death of the mother of three of his children.

KCMO police found Donna McKeown shot in the neck in a Dodge Avenger outside a house in the 3400 block of East 54th Street.

McKeown died later at a hospital.

Police talked to Damon Kerr, 46, at the scene and Kerr later came to police headquarters.

The story Kerr told officers at the house and later at police headquarters were slightly different, according to a court document.

Kerr initially said McKeown was mad at him for getting home at 2:30 in the morning and she left the house for about three hours.

Kerr said McKeown left and he stayed in the house, the court document states.

He said he heard a "pop" and found the victim shot in the car.

The story changed at police headquarters as Kerr told detectives he went outside to talk to Kerr in the car, the court document states.

He went back into the house and said he heard a gunshot.

A jury found Kerr guilty in March 2022 of second degree murder and armed criminal action.

The judge sentenced Kerr to 24 years in prison on the second degree murder conviction and three years on the armed criminal action conviction.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

—