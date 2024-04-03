Man sentenced to 27 years for KCMO sex crime, Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who forced a woman to withdraw money from her bank account and perform a sex act was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in prison.

Sean Quinn Jr., 21, pleaded guilty in Jackson County Court to sodomy, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Quinn attacked a woman in her KCMO home on May 28, 2022.

The victim told police she was watching television in her living room when she saw Quinn standing in the room, according to a court document.

When the woman screamed, Quinn pointed a black handgun at her.

He then said he would shoot her if she continued to scream.

Quinn stole $12 from her purse and forced her at gunpoint into her car.

The court document states Quinn forced her to drive to a bank in Prairie Village and withdraw a large amount of money from an ATM. He also attempted to force her to withdraw money from another ATM, but that attempt failed.

When the two returned to the victim's house, he forced her to perform a sex act.

The woman then exited the car and ran to a neighbor's house as Quinn stole her car, money and bank cards and sped away, according to the court document.

Less than an hour later, an officer spotted the stolen car, but Quinn drove away at a high rate of speed. A chase quickly ensued.

Officers found Quinn a few minutes later inside a clothing business near East 31st Street and Prospect Avenue.

The woman's car keys, just under $1,000 and a loaded Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun were on Quinn's person, according to the court document.

Quinn also was sentenced to 22 years for shooting a man during a robbery in 2019 in Independence. The shooting left the victim paralyzed, according to the court document.

His 22-year sentence will run concurrent to the 27-year sentence.

